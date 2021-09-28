Zimbabwe: Boy (8) Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident

A BOY who was a Grade Three pupil at Kuwadzana Primary School in Banket died Monday after he sustained serious injuries in a hit-and-run accident that occurred last Saturday.

Marshall Wasili (8) was struck by a speeding vehicle along the Harare-Chirundu highway as he attempted to cross the road at the 115km peg.

Sources told NewZimbabwe.com, the boy was in the company of his grandfather when disaster struck.

The pair was coming from fetching firewood.

"The deceased tried to cross the road whilst carrying a bunch of firewood on his head. The load probably obscured his vision resulting in him failing to notice an oncoming vehicle that was speeding.

"The grandfather had already crossed the road when the boy was hit," an eyewitness to the accident, said.

Wasili was rushed to Banket District Hospital before he was immediately transferred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare, where he later died Monday afternoon.

Banket police attended the accident scene.

Efforts to get details from Mashonaland West provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Margaret Chitove were fruitless.