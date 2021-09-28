Zimbabwe: President Names New Judges of the High Court

Jerry Chifamba/allAfrica
27 September 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Fidelis Munyoro

President Mnangagwa has appointed nine judges to fill the vacant positions of the High Court and strengthen the court.

The President's nod to appoint the new judges comes after the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) sent its recommendations of the successful candidates in the public interviews held last month.

Munamato Mutevedzi, Rogers Manyagadze Foroma, Chipo Annie-Lucy Mungwari, Elijah Makomo, Never Katiyo, Joseph Chilimbe, Bongani Ndlovu, Samuel Deme and Catherine Kate Bachi-Muzawazi are expected to be sworn-in tomorrow.

The nine were among the 35 candidates interviewed to fill the vacant positions of High Court.

The JSC submits its recommended list to the President, who may assent to the names or ask the JSC to submit a fresh set of names.

While a recent amendment to the Constitution allows the promotion of judges from the High Court to the Supreme and Constitutional Courts without further public interviews, these are still required for entry to the bench.

