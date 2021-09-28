Namibia Ready to Bulldoze At U/19 Cricket Qualifiers

Namibia's U/19 cricket captain Jack Parker believes their squad comprises good players and can do well at the U/19 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup qualifiers Africa Region set to kick off today in Rwanda.

Namibia, Rwanda, Nigeria, Uganda and Tanzania will be battling it out for a spot at next year's ICC U/19 World Cup.

They will get their campaign underway with a match against Uganda on Thursday, before they go on to play Tanzania on Friday, 1 October, followed by a match against host nation Rwanda on 4 October. Team Namibia will then wrap up their qualifying campaign against Nigeria on 6 October.

Speaking to (CN) Cricket Namibia media team, Parker said he is confident they will win all the games and qualify for the U/19 world showpiece to be staged in the West Indies next year.

"I think we have a strong squad and we are confident that we can qualify. Obviously, we want to have fun when we play but also, we are looking at winning all our games as well as getting our revenge against Nigeria," Parker said.

Nigeria outlasted Namibia in the ICC U/19 Cricket World Cup Africa Qualifier in 2019, winning 129 for eight, compared to Namibia's 77 all out.

Namibia last competed in the 2018 edition of the U/19 World Cup held in New Zealand.