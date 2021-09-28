Egypt, Pakistan Discuss Promoting Industrial Cooperation

Head of the Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI) Abdel Monem el Terras and Pakistani Ambassador to Egypt Sajid Bilal discussed on Monday 27/9/2021 enhancing cooperation in different sectors of industry.

The meeting, that was attended by Egyptian Ambassador to Pakistan Tarek Dahroug, touched on the AOI vision towards deepening local manufacturing and transferring and localizing technology.

The two sides agreed on forming technical committees to pinpoint ways of boosting partnership and joint manufacturing in different sectors of industry.

Terras underlined the importance of putting into effect President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's directives to open new vistas of cooperation with different states and increase investment opportunities.

He said the AOI hopes to secure partnerships with major Pakistani companies to transfer and localize modern technology and strengthen local manufacturing.

He added that talks tackled promoting cooperation in the domains of defense industries, electronics, programing, digital transformation, smart systems, smart meters, surveillance cameras, tablets, laptops, information systems, renewable energy and environment-friendly means of transportation.

The two sides also discussed training Pakistani cadres at the AOI and ways of marketing joint production in the Egyptian and African markets.

The Pakistani diplomat said there are vast opportunities to enhance the economic partnership between Egypt and Pakistan, lauding the deeply-rooted relations binding the two countries.

He said Pakistani companies hope to open new vistas of cooperation with the AOI, praising their remarkable activities in shoring up local manufacturing.

