Egypt: NBE, Misr Bank, BDC Launch Fund to Support Financial Technology, Innovation

27 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) announced on Monday 27/9/2021 that the National Bank of Egypt (NBE), Banque Misr, and Banque du Caire are planning to launch a fund to support financial technology startups with a minimum capital of EGP 1 billion in October.

The fund will be open for contributions from other banks and financial institutions, the CBE said in a statement.

The move is aimed at supporting the financial technology sector which is the future of the banking and finance industry in Egypt and worldwide by creating an environment that supports innovative applications which will help boost financial inclusion and achieve the country's objectives for digital transformation as part of Egypt Vision 2030, the statement read.

The fund will direct investments into fintech startups, whether local or international ones, intending to launch their businesses in the Egyptian market.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X