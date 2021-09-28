Egypt: Sisi Opens Number of Water Desalination and Wastewater Treatment Stations Via Video Conf.

27 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi opened on Monday 27/9/2021 a number of wastewater treatment and water desalination stations via video conference.

The president opened a water desalination station in Nuweiba city with a production capacity of 15,000 cubic meters.

Sisi also inaugurated a water desalination station in Abu Zeneima with a production capacity of 20,000 cubic meters.

He opened as well a water desalination station in Dahab city at a 15,000 cubic meters production capacity.

Sisi also inaugurated a water desalination station in Ras Sedr with a production capacity of 30,000 cubic meters.

Moreover, he opened a water lifting station with a 400,000 cubic meter production capacity and the new main Salam station at a 5.6 million cubic meter production capacity.

