Egypt: Sisi Opens Number of Water Desalination and Wastewater Treatment Stations Via Video Conf.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi opened on Monday 27/9/2021 a number of wastewater treatment and water desalination stations via video conference.
The president opened a water desalination station in Nuweiba city with a production capacity of 15,000 cubic meters.
Sisi also inaugurated a water desalination station in Abu Zeneima with a production capacity of 20,000 cubic meters.
He opened as well a water desalination station in Dahab city at a 15,000 cubic meters production capacity.
Sisi also inaugurated a water desalination station in Ras Sedr with a production capacity of 30,000 cubic meters.
Moreover, he opened a water lifting station with a 400,000 cubic meter production capacity and the new main Salam station at a 5.6 million cubic meter production capacity.