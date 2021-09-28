Egypt: Sisi Inspects Bahr El Baqar Wastewater Treatment Plant

27 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi inspected on Monday 27/9/2021 Bahr el Baqar wastewater treatment plant - the largest of its kind in the world.

The president stood on the mechanism of operating and monitoring it.

The President was also posted on the stages of treating water in the plant, located in northwest Egypt, with a treatment capacity of 5 millions m3/d.

The plant comprises four water treatment lines with a daily processing capacity of 1,250,000 cubic meters each.

President Sisi stood on the five stages under which the plant operates.

One of the officials responsible for implementing the project said there is continued cooperation with the Health and Population Ministry to take samples periodically to ensure the quality of water used in agriculture.

Sisi underlined the importance of having an archive for the results of testing these samples.

He highlighted the importance of ensuring that water treatment systems apply the highest international standards.

The plant is equipped with advanced processes for pumping raw water, coagulation, flocculation, decantation, filtration and disinfection to produce water of optimum quality for irrigating local crops.

