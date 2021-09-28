Gambia: GTU Transports Rural Teachers to Posts

The Gambia Teachers Union (GTU) in partnership with the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE) ahead of the reopening of the school year has transported rural teachers to their respective posts.

The annual exercise is meant to help teachers get back to their respective duty posts and prepare for the start of the academic year without challenges.

Annually, the Union and Ministry transport a good number of teachers to their respective schools to teach and also facilitate their transportation to spend their holidays with their respective families in their towns and villages when schools close.

Muhammed S. Bah, recruitment officer at The Gambia Teachers Union (GTU) said it is important that teachers are provided with transportation to go back to their respective posts when schools are about to reopen for the academic year.

He said when teachers return early to their respective posts, it gives them time to rest and prepare for schools' reopening.

Mr Bah further said that leaving them to travel on their own can be challenging and attracts absenteeism which they do not want.

He highlighted some of the challenges they face include drivers wanting to overload vehicles and not arriving at the departure points on time. He therefore appealed to drivers to be on time and not overload their vehicles.

Ebrima Fatty, a teacher expressed excitement with going back to serve the nation. However, he suggested to GTU and Ministry to work on improving the transportation method by providing busses rather than mini vans.