Gambia: GFF, UEFA End Training Aimed At Professionalising Gambian League

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) and European football governing body, UEFA on Thursday 23 September 2021 concluded a four-day capacity building program for managers and technicians of the sixteen first division league clubs.

The synergy was aimed at enhancing the capacity of football managers towards the attainment of professionalising the national league.

The closing ceremony was held at the home of Gambian football, the National Technical Training Centre (NTTC) in Old Yundum, in the form of a press conference.

Lamin Kaba Bajo, President of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) expressed delight with participants commitment, describing the workshop as intensive.

He thanked UEFA and CAF for the partnership and commended instructors for traveling to The Gambia to conduct the program despite the travel challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The Federation is committed to working closely with the respective stakeholders and be rest assured that the momentum will continue," Mr Bajo remarked.

He reaffirmed that the knowledge gained would be put into good use as part of the Federation's desire of turning the domestic league from amateur to professional.

Eva Pasquier, head of UEFA Assist Program, said she was impressed with the performance of participants during the period.

She thanked the Federation and clubs for taking their time to commit themselves to such a development, while expressing optimism in its implementation and success.

Bai Malleh Wadda, an iconic Gambian footballer and current Coach of Real de Banjul thanked The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) and UEFA for the opportunity.

He challenged participants to make best use of the training and work towards the implementation of the knowledge gained.

At the end of the seminar, GFF's Competitions Manager Modou Jagne was appointed by GFF President as the Club Liaison Manager to supervise the actualization of the new vision conceived by Football House.

