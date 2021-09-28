Gambia: Ecomog FC Whip Red Star FC in Gunjur Nawetan

Ecomog FC on Saturday whipped Red Star FC 2-0 in the on-going 2021-2022 Gunjur 'nawetan' played at the Gunjur Upper Basic School Football Field.

Ecomog FC, who lost to Red Star FC 4-3 on penalties in Gunjur super cup final last Saturday, came all out for victory to claim the vital three points in Gunjur rainy season biggest football carnival.

Sifoe based-club, Ecomog FC netted two goals in the match without Red Star FC reacting to clinch the significant three points.

The win earned Ecomog FC second-spot in Group A with 3 points. They will brawl to win their three group matches to advance to the quarter-finals of Gunjur nawetan.

Meanwhile, Deggo FC defeated Solar Enterprise FC 2-1 to grasp their first victory in Gunjur wet season biggest football fiesta after slipping to Falcons FC in their last match.