Gambia: Ex-Justice Minister Joins UDP

The former Justice minister during ex-president Yahya Jammeh's rule Lamin Babading Jorbateh, on Saturday joined the United Democratic Party (UDP) and anticipated a massive win during the December 4th presidential election.

Jobarteh made this declaration during the party's mega rally held at Saruja in the Central River Region (CRR), where the party unveiled their plans to invest in agriculture if elected into office after December polls.

Jobarteh was adversely mentioned at the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparation Commission (TRRC) as alleged perpetrator who was involved in gross human rights violation during his tenure as Justice minister and later became a victim himself.

Many UDP supporters expressed mixed feelings over opening a door for such a person with gross human rights violation allegation.

Some militants have contrary vision on Jobarteh's confirmation to join the party, while some okayed it asserting that he (Jobarteh) has his constitutional rights to support the party of his choice.

Ex Jammeh 'jungler' Omar Jallow alias Oya allegedly tied Jobarteh to the killing of nine inmates at the infamous Mile 2 Central prison in Banjul.

Ballo Kanteh also in his TRRC testimony disclosed that Jobarteh participated in his tortures during his arrest and detention and personally cut his nipple with a razor blade during a panel interrogation conducted by Junta Soldiers and NIA operatives of the former President.

According to Fatu Network's publication, Lawyer Jobarted stated that, "whether one likes it or dislikes it, what Allah destined can never be stopped. Lawyer Darboe is the one who will rule this country."