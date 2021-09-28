Gambia: Bah Promises to Improve On Weaknesses During Second Leg

The head coach of The Gambia women U-20 team, Foday Bah has promised to work and improve on his team's weaknesses ahead of his side's second leg clash with Burkina Faso in the U-20 World Cup qualifiers.

Coach Bah made these remarks on Saturday following his team's 1-0 home defeat to Burkina Faso in the first leg of the Women U-20 World Cup qualifiers played at the Independent Stadium in Bakau.

The visitor's midfielder Adele Naomie Kabre scored the only goal of the game for the Burkinabe in the 78th minute.

The Gambian team which was largely dominated during the game found themselves fighting for an equaliser but the visitors maintained their solid defence to prevent the home side from equalising.

"I am very happy with the performance of the team but not the result because football is all about results. The Burkina team got the result but I do not think they have a happy future. For the Women U20's performance was good and I believe they have a happy future," said Bah.

He added that they prepared very well but did not get the result they wanted, noting that they played a team they do not know much about.

Coach Bah added that they have learned a lot after seeing how they played on Friday, adding that they will work on their defence for the return leg but also on their finishing.

"The players are kids and this was their first international test on which they were a little bit nervous at the beginning," he said.

According to him, they are trying to build a team and by keeping the team together for a few years they will become a formidable force.

Sawadogo Pascal, head coach of Burkina Faso expressed delight with the win over The Gambia, noting that they had three weeks intense preparations for the first leg encounter.

"We want to prepare for the second match like the first because one goal is not sufficient. Our stadium is not ameliorated and it is a problem for CAF," he said.

According to Pascal, they want to make history by qualifying for the U20 World Cup finals for the first time.