Gambia: Foreign Minister Dr. Tangara Holds Talks With Foreign Ministers of Nicaragua, Venezuela

BANJUL, 24 September 2021: In his efforts to broaden and realise objectives of The Gambia's Foreign Policy, the Honourable Minister of Foreign, Dr. Mamadou Tangara, on Thursday 23 September held an audience with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Nicaragua, H.E. Mr. Denis Ronaldo Moncada Colindres.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The top envoys consented to establish formal bilateral relations between The Gambia and Nicaragua which would serve as the basis for the advancement of mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields.

The Honourable Foreign Minister also held talks with the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, H.E. Mr. Felix Plansecia, on the margins of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

A host of issues were discussed and key among them was the possibility of strengthening the already cordial bilateral ties and cooperation between the two countries.

Dr. Tangara, for his part, thanked H.E. Mr. Plansecia for Venezuela's interest to strengthen cooperation with The Gambia and Africa. He expressed willingness to further strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation between the two countries. The Foreign Minister of Venezuela expressed interest in also furthering cooperation with other African countries.

Issued by the Communication Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad