Gambia: Captain Yusupha Njie Guide Boavista to Win

Gambian striker Yusupha Njie scored a wonderful goal during his Portuguese side, Boavista FC 2-1 away win over Pacos Ferreira in their Taca da Liga Group C curtain raiser played at the Estadio da Mata Real on Thursday.

The 27-year-old who captained Boavista FC last week, scored his side's first and equalizer with a nice header in the 58 minute after Joao Pedro Silva's 20th minute opener for Pacos Ferreira.

Gustavo Sauer scored Boavista FC winner in the 73rd minute.

The strike was Njie's second goal for Boavista FC against the Beavers (Pacos Ferreira) this season after he scored during their 3-0 home win over Pacos Ferreira in the week-two fixtures of the Portuguese Premeira Liga in August.

Yusupha Njie, son of late Gambian football legend Biri Biri has now scored 17 goals and provided 3 assists for Boasvista FC.

The triumph has moved Boavista FC to top position in Group C of the Taca da Liga with 3 points, while Pacos Ferreira is bottom (third position) in the group without a point.

Born in Banjul, Njie began his youth career at local club Wealers FC before switching to Cherno Samba's academy in 2004.

In July 2017, Yusupha Njie joined Boavista FC on a one-year loan deal before later making the move permanent.