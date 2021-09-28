Liberia: President Weah's Aid Celebrates His Birthday With Orphans

Presidential George Weah's aid, Sekou Kalasco Damaro Wednesday September 23, 2021 celebrated his birthday, but this time with orphans at Peter W. Sayklon Orphanage home in Margibi County.

He donated several food items to the orphans, a gesture he noted as his way of giving back to the less fortunate especially on his natal day celebration.

Rice, Argo and red oil, cartons of sardines, onions bags, bags of salt including 50,000 Liberian Dollars cash and many others are items the orphans benefited from the President aid's visit with them.

Speaking during the brief presentation ceremony, Mr. Damaro promised to continue to extend helping hands to the orphanage home, disclosing that he is now a part of them and promised to do regular visitations at the home.

According to him, his gesture is an example of the Liberian leader's role of always giving back to the less fortunate assuring them that he will continue to emulate the example of his boss, President Weah.

"I feel so moved and happy to give back to people as such I encourage others to follow suit for the betterment of the society" he said.

Many at times when politicians gave a gift, there are political undertones, but making a disclaimer, Mr. Damaro clarified that his gesture on his birthday has no political motives, but was among other things meant to give back to the future leaders of Liberia.

As a means of rendering additional assistance to the orphans, Mr. Damaro promised to refurbish the mixed shift home in which the orphans are currently dwelling.

He also assured them that he will work on modalities to ensure that the kids have solar lights on their compound.

Very amazed by the kid's performance, he urged them to continue to remain focus, steadfast, never giving up in life.

He told the kids that they should remain hopeful adding that life still has much more to offer them.

In response, the head of the Peter W. Sayklon orphanage home commended Mr. Damaro for his timely gesture.

He outlined some of the most needed as the construction of the children's school building including their lodging units, among others.