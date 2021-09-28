Liberia: Arcelormittal Liberia Concerned About Labor Ministry's Opinion in Matter Relating to Some Former Independent Contractors

Buchanan — ArcelorMittal Liberia ("AML", "the Company") is aware of the recent ruling by the Ministry of Labor in Liberia in relation to an ongoing dispute with a group calling itself "Aggrieved Former Contractors" ("Aggrieved Contractors"). The dispute involves claims to entitlements going back in some cases more than ten (10) years.

The Company would like to clarify several critical points:

In September 2020, the Company settled a dispute with former redundant AML workers in a Memorandum of Understanding signed by the workers and the Government of Liberia ("GoL").

An important part of that agreement, which was fully supported by the Government of Liberia, was that it explicitly excluded contractors, temporary and casual workers from having any legitimate claim.

Despite the "Aggrieved Former Contractors" being unable to provide any evidence to support their claim of direct employment by AML for a period of 3.5 years that would entitle them to conversion to a permanent employee, AML agreed to make a contribution to an industry fund for the benefit of former contractors as a means of social support.

AML remains committed to being a responsible corporate citizen. The Company also calls for adherence to Government of Liberia's statement of zero tolerance of disruption to rail operations for any reason.

