South Africa: Less Political Heat Opens the Door for South African Reserve Bank to Tweak Its Mandate

opinion

The regular change of finance ministers has brought with it political heat on the SA Reserve Bank. It had to change if the economy was to change.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

In the seven years since his term began, South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) Governor Lesetja Kganyago has had almost as many line managers, something that has probably jaundiced his view of the job. This as the bank's insulation from day-to-day politics falls away, making its task more complicated than its strict mandate of price and financial stability.

For a long time, Sarb seemed to take the National Treasury's place as the macroeconomic authority in SA, especially to outsiders and foreign investors, who were too far removed to figure out what the long-term economic policy path entailed. The dilemma foreshadowed the current global debate about whether central banks are the only backstop against complete financial meltdown triggered by external mega-shocks.

In developed economies, like the US and EU, central banks have more power to influence economic outcomes beyond inflation, leveraging their big balance sheets and their status as reserve currencies. But the situation in emerging economies is different, with treasuries enjoying more might.

But in...