South Africa: Media Statement - Low Covid-19 Infection Rate Bodes Well for Us All, Says Health Committee Chairperson

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Health, Dr Kenneth Jacobs, said the 5 % positivity rate for Covid-19 infection bodes well for the lives and livelihoods of South Africa's people as we strive to rebuild the economy. The low percent positivity rate indicates that the level of coronavirus transmission relative to the amount of testing is low.

In a statement released by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD), it was reported that South Africa has exited the third wave, according to the current definition. The NICD reported 967 new Covid-19 cases in the country, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 896 943, which represents a 5% positivity rate. NICD statistics indicate that on 10 July 2021 South Africa had a 32.5% positivity rate, with Gauteng at 36%, Western Cape at 30.1% and KwaZulu-Natal 20%.

Dr Jacobs said: "We are emerging from a very difficult time in South Africa's history. We saw the challenges experienced with coronavirus infections and experienced the passing of many fellow South Africans. We have seen the strain on our healthcare system, our hospitals and on our healthcare workers during the peaks of the three waves."

Dr Jacobs thanked all South Africans who valiantly prevailed against the disease and protected themselves and their loved ones against the infection. He also commended the Department of Health and its leadership for the vaccine roll-out programme. "The South African nation is a resilient nation and we will be victorious against this virus. Vaccination saves lives. Let us all go and be vaccinated," said Dr Jacobs.