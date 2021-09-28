Liberia: Go for It

... .Minister Coker-Colins Urged VVTC Graduate to Pursue Vocational Skills

Public Workers Acting Minister Ruth Coker -Collins has encouraged Liberian youths, especially females to pursue vocational and technical educational skills.

Minister Coker-Collins said acquiring vocational and technical skills at any level is part of building such person's ability to contribute positively to nation building.

She said there is no knowledge acquired through vocational institutions that is not impactful to the society.

Speaking during the graduation of the Versatile Vocational Training Center on September 25, 2021 , the Liberia Public Works Boss further disclosed that through vocational and technical education is key to the developmental and reconstruction of Liberia.

She however disclosed that Liberia is a developing country, stressing that one of the components in the sustainable development goal six with focus on the eradication of poverty in all forms that include youth development.

Minister Coker-Collins attributed the acquiring of vocational skills to the eradication of poverty that of which Liberia is not an exception.

She extoled the administration of the VVTC for providing opportunity for the young people and others who have taken their time to undergo through a year of acquiring vocational skills that will empower them for the greater good of the country.

She urged the various learning institutions to include vocational component that will prepare a graduate from high school to have a skill to begin within the community as self-reliance to contribute to the economic development of the country.

The Public Works Boss challenged the young people to always strive for knowledge at all times.

According to her , the Ministry of Public needs technicians and through the various technical skills that the Young people will acquire; that will make he or she competent to take on such capacity.

She also unveiled the Ministry of Public Works cooperation with the Versatile Vocational Training Center by incorporating their students for internship.

Minister Coker-Collins promised the graduate of her continued support in any way that she can assist in moving their vision to the larger society.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Also speaking was the Founder and Board Chairman of the Versatile Trust , the owner of Versatile Vocational Training Center that runs the Lewis Togba School of Journalism and Media Services ,Lewis Togba used the event to urge president George Weah to focus on the empowerment of private run vocational institutions across the country.

According to him, the private Vocational Institutions are buttressing the Government's development drive through human resource development in skills.

He however called on president Weah not to give credence to negativity by those who are not contributing to the transformation of the country, but focus those in the development of the country including the Vocational institutions.

For his , the Executive Director VIT Teenecee Togba said the establishment of the Institute was to help in the difficult and challenging Liberia Human Development Capacity to provided livelihood to disadvantage youths , single mothers and street kids as well as hard to enter universities young people.

According to him, since the establishment, it has been engaged in the TVET Sector providing life skills training for over 120 Liberians most of whom are contributing to their survival and national development.

The graduates obtained diploma in Electricity, plumbing, Journalism, Tailoring and Fashion Design, Catering among others.