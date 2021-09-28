Liberia: Rep. Rustonlyn Suacoco Dennis, Others Join ALP

The All Liberian Party (ALP) over the weekend received new partisans, inclusive of Montserrado County District #4 Representative Rustonlyn Suacoco Dennis and some of her supporters.

At an official program held at the party's headquarters on the Old Road, the new partisans declared their membership with the ALP ahead of the 2023 presidential and general elections, hoping their presence could help strengthen the party numerically.

ALP is a constituent party of the opposition Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), a conglomeration of four parties seeking to replace the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) at the pools.

Officially declaring and signing her membership form, Representative Dennis expressed excitement and happiness in joining the ALP along with scores of residents of her district.

She said the move marked a great political journey in her life and the life of her supporters.

"We didn't expect this small movement we started a few years ago in District 4 to come to this point when people thought we were too young to lead," said Rep. Dennis.

"We see this as a great move to join the ALP and the CPP by extension. We will make sure that we work with the ALP and CPP by extension to narrate the message of the party," Rep. Dennis continued.

The youthful female legislator noted that she has the vision to emancipate Liberia from political darkness, economic stagnation, political captivity, gender insensitivity, and economic retrogression.

According to Rep. Dennis, all the young people who have joined the ALP along with her are willing and ready to contribute to the great revolution.

She disclosed that they have come to the party to promote and enhance the ALP's political manifesto.

Madam Dennis furthered that it pains her heart when she sees thousands of young people in the streets, physically looking ten times older than their actual age, due to economic hardship and constraints imposed upon them by the government.

The Montserrado lawmaker accused the government of alleged failure to provide job opportunities and to create economic empowerment for the youthful population.

"We move today for justice, economic freedom, economic empowerment, infrastructural development, youth employment, and empowerment with an emphasis in job opportunity in order to address the suffering, plights of our people," said Rep. Dennis.

She expressed commitment to total emancipation that will see Liberia be revamped and reformed, noting that she envisions a new Liberia blessed by God where prosperity will rain and justice and fairness will be the order of the day.

Receiving the new partisans, ANC National Chairman Mr. Theodore Momo, Jr., thanked the new members for the decision and step taken, saying they made no mistake.

"We are happy and grateful to have you Representative Suacoco Dennis and all your supporters and supporters of Byron Brown who has officially joined the party today. This is your new home," Mr. Momo said. He noted that patriotism, equity and discipline are the benchmarks of the ALP.

Also remarking, the head of CPP legislative caucus Papa Kolleh and his colleagues, Representative Clarence Massaquio and Thomas Goshua thanked the new ALP members for their decision of joining the CPP, adding that the program was the funeral arrangement of the exit of the CDC government.

"Representative Rustonlyn Suacoco Dennis, we are happy to receive y'all and for you to join us as our own. You are one of the outstanding and vocal lawmakers desperate for change," the lawmakers noted.

Partisans and political leaders of the Alternative National Congress, Liberty Party, and Unity Party were not seen at the program and no reason was given for their absence.

CPP constituent parties have a tradition of gracing each other's programs.