Liberia: Sherman Misses 3 Games to Play for Lone Star

Liberian Striker Kpah Sherman has missed 3 games for his Malaysian employer Kedah FA while playing recently for the nation's pride the Lone Star against the Super Eagles in Nigeria and the Central African Republic in Cameroon.

Sherman scored the winning goal against CAR boys in Duala, Cameroon but missed his club match on the 4th of September, a day after Liberia went down 2-0 to the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

He returned to Malaysia after scoring against the CAR, but couldn't line up for his club due to the 14 days (COVID-19) quarantine rule in Malaysia. He also missed the remaining two league matches for the club.

Missing three games for the club means the Liberian striker missed out on his club-winning bonuses and game appearance fee, which costs him a lot in honoring the Home Side away games in Nigeria and Cameroon.

Sherman who wears the Lone Star's number 9 jersey expressed frustration for what he terms "being unfairly criticized" for not scoring in every game he plays for Liberia.

The National Team is not a regular scoring team, and coaches are finding it difficult to create a solid attacking department that would bring in goals consistently.

William Jebor and Kpah Sherman had been predicted as the guys in the department with the magic wane to get the goal but Jebor left due to a situation with current national team coach Peter Butler and his assistant Christopher Wreh.