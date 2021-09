Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia had logged 4 more COVID-19 fatalities and 179 infections from 2,290 tests (7.82% positivity rate) on September 26, the Health Ministry said on Monday evening.

As such, the caseload now stands at 705,474 and the death count at 24,794.

The number of recoveries also rose by 394, hitting 673,438.

Seven new hospitalisations were reported on the same date in public and private health facilities, pushing the total to 1,619, including 311 in ICUs and 89 on life support.