Tunis/Tunisia — An earth tremor measuring 4.2 degrees on the Richter scale was registered on Monday at 10:53 p.m. in the north-east of Metlaoui (Gafsa governorate), the National Institute of Meteorology said on Tuesday.

The epicentre of the earth tremor is located at 34.45 degrees latitude and 8.49 degrees longitude north-east of Metlaoui.