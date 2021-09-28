Kenya: Comedian Brenda Jones Reveals She's Gay

Kenyan YouTuber and comedian Brenda Jons, popularly known as Mama Plesident Kingston, has publicly come out as gay.

The content creator went public about her sexual orientation through a series of live recordings on her Instagram page over the weekend, revealing she is a lesbian.

In one of her recordings, the 24-year-old creative introduced her new girlfriend and the two were seen getting cozy and kissing.

"By the way guys, I'm telling you for sure, I am very gay... This is my girlfriend," she stated.

In a different session, she got emotional as she spoke about her former girlfriend, who allegedly cheated on her with a renowned makeup artist named Phiona.

She claimed the two had already introduced each other to their respective families, adding that she still loves her despite cheating on her.

"I had invested even in the family. We had already done a family introduction. My mother knew her and her mum knows me. I even sent her mum money when her mum is down. I did everything for that girl," she stated.

"I still love that girl, I am broken but I'll be okay," she added.

The revelation came a few months after Brenda opened up about a rape ordeal she went through in 2020. She explained at the time she was twice raped by different uncles and also sexually assaulted by a pastor.

"I have been a rape victim before. The first time I was five when my uncle raped me and he would do it continually. He threatened to kill me in case I reported him," Jons disclosed.

The second time Jons was reportedly raped was by her aunt's husband at the age of 12 and dared to report the incident to the authorities as 'no one would believe her' because the alleged rapist was a man of the cloth.

She clarified that her sexuality is not linked to the rape incident, adding that she does not resent men.

"I don't resent men, and I've said this before, I have male friends, I have uncles and a dad so I don't resent men. It's just that there is a level of connection that I don't want to pursue with men... No way, men don't disgust me," she clarified.

The reve3lations come days after the comedian announced she was taking a break from social media.

Jons, who is famed for her 'Plesident Kingston' clip, later issued a statement apologizing to her fans and anyone she dragged into her drama.

"I know you all didn't deserve all these. It was not necessary to go live and even involve you in all this drama of my life. I should have dealt with this privately but I didn't, so I'm gonna have to live with that.

"I apologise to everyone, and I mean everyone for publicly tarnishing their names. Yes, they were wrong, but hii yote wasn't really mature of me. So poleni nyote," she said.

Brenda said she is going through a lot, hence the decision to take a break.