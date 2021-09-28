Liberia: INHCR Decries Disappearances and Mysterious Deaths

The Government of Liberia's established entity, the Independent National Commission on Human Rights (INCHR), to deal with human rights violations across the country, has decried the persistent disappearances and mysterious deaths of peaceful Liberians, including ritualistic killings, especially of women and children in the fifteen sub-political divisions of the country.

Addressing a news conference last week at the INHCR's Head Office, on 20th street, Sinkor in, the Commission's Chairperson, Cllr. Dempster Brown, catalogued the systematic disappearances and mysterious deaths that have occurred from July this year up to September of this same year.

He revealed that in two counties in Southeastern Liberia, River Gee, local government official, Alexander Yenue and in Kaluway, Maryland, Madam Eliza Robert, they went missing and are yet to be found.

Cllr. Brown also pointed to the disappearance of a 66 - year - Oldman in another Southeastern county of Grand Gedeh, whose whereabouts is unknown. He further disclosed during the press conference, two weeks ago, one - year, 6 months old child was taken away by unknown men in some parts of Bong County, whose body was later found near a creek. However, the INHCR Chairperson did not disclose the identity, sex of the child.

"In Grand Cape Mount County our monitors informed us that Madam Hawa and Mulbah Kunyon got missing and up to present their whereabouts are unknown; while Madam Afoa Williams was found dead in District Nine, Montserrado County and up to now, the perpetrator or perpetrators have not been apprehended by state security", Cllr. Narrated.

He also pointed to the disappearance of a woman only identified as Ma Nowai in Johnsonville, Lower Montserrado County who travelled from Central Liberia, Bong County to visit some relatives and is yet to be found up to present.

Cllr. Brown said besides, the Independent National Human Commission on Rights (INHCR), has received a report from Foya District, Lofa County about a private security personnel working for GSM Lonestar Company who went missing and his whereabouts is not known as well.

Moreover, he said the Commission continues to receive numerous complaints from its monitors that individuals that are riding on motorcycles are using [white handkerchiefs] to kidnap the riders that with them as passenger at night.

Cllr. Brown: "When the [white handkerchiefs] is rubbed on your face, you will be unconscious and you will be taken away to an unknown destination, our monitors informed us".

He stressed that the INHCR observed that the unceasing disappearance of people and mysterious deaths, including ritualistic killings is due to the "malfeasance" of the Liberia National Police (LNP).

Recommendations to curtail the acts

With this, several recommendations were put forward by the Independent National Human Commission on Rights (INHCR), to curtail the vanishing and shadowy deaths of the people in Liberia.

The recommendations among other things called on government to provide attractive incentives for the Liberia National Police, empowering the police with vehicles for regular night patrols, police should ensure that no vehicle should ply the streets without license plate and besides diplomatic vehicles; no vehicles should ply the streets with tainted glasses.

In furtherance of the Commission's recommendations, the INHCR called for the police to revert to previous order of the Former Police Inspector General, Gregory Coleman for motorcyclists to run from 6am to 10pm to enable the police to monitor the crime rate at night and police should prohibit the selling of cutlasses and other silent weapons in the streets of Monrovia and it environs.