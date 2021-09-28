Tunisia: Mobile Application Developed in Tunisia to Calculate Co2 Emissions and Encourage Reforestation

28 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A mobile application called Carbon Converter, which helps users calculate their CO2 emissions and offset them by buying trees, has just been launched by Tunisian environmental activists.

The trees purchased will be planted as part of reforestation projects, according to the Soli&Green association.

Developed by the start-up "Naza Dev Solutions, specialised in the development of IT solutions, at the initiative of the Soli&Green association, Carbon Converter also offers its users the opportunity to participate in reforestation events on the Tunisian territory, by indicating the reforestation campaigns closest to their place of residence.

In 2019, the Soli&Green association launched a major reforestation operation to plant 12 million trees across Tunisia, in order to reforest burnt forests, improve biodiversity and act against climate change.

The idea for this operation was born after the serious fires of summer 2017, which ravaged 2,000 hectares of forests in north-west Tunisia.

Several reforestation campaigns have been organised so far as part of this operation and have led to the planting of hundreds of thousands of trees in Siliana, Nabeul, Jendouba, Béjà, etc., with trees that are well adapted to their environment, according to the specificity of each region.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X