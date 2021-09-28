Tunisia: Mobile Application Developed in Tunisia to Calculate Co2 Emissions and Encourage Reforestation

Tunis/Tunisia — A mobile application called Carbon Converter, which helps users calculate their CO2 emissions and offset them by buying trees, has just been launched by Tunisian environmental activists.

The trees purchased will be planted as part of reforestation projects, according to the Soli&Green association.

Developed by the start-up "Naza Dev Solutions, specialised in the development of IT solutions, at the initiative of the Soli&Green association, Carbon Converter also offers its users the opportunity to participate in reforestation events on the Tunisian territory, by indicating the reforestation campaigns closest to their place of residence.

In 2019, the Soli&Green association launched a major reforestation operation to plant 12 million trees across Tunisia, in order to reforest burnt forests, improve biodiversity and act against climate change.

The idea for this operation was born after the serious fires of summer 2017, which ravaged 2,000 hectares of forests in north-west Tunisia.

Several reforestation campaigns have been organised so far as part of this operation and have led to the planting of hundreds of thousands of trees in Siliana, Nabeul, Jendouba, Béjà, etc., with trees that are well adapted to their environment, according to the specificity of each region.