Zimbabwe: Late Sungura Legend, Leonard Dembo's Mother Dies

28 September 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

LATE Sungura icon, Leonard Dembo's mother, Sukai Pasipanodya has died.

The cause of her death has not been disclosed yet.

Tendai Dembo son of the late 'Venenzia' hitmaker, Leonard, confirmed the news of his grandmother's passing on his Facebook page Tuesday.

"The tree has fallen mumvuri hapachina ambuya marwadzisa nguva haisi yedu asi makaita basa makazvara mabasa akazvara mabasa.

"R.. P gogo Mwari akugamuchirei akupei pekugara muchitigadzirirawo pekugara sevakuru vedu," he wrote.

Leonard died in 1996 at the age of 37.

