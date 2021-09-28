Zimbabwe: NAMA 2022 to Celebrate Local and Foreign-Based Artists

Organisers of the National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) have announced that the 20th edition of the country's biggest awards ceremony will be themed Zimbabwe and Beyond #AmaLevels.

Billed for February 2022, the 20th NAMA organised by , National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) and Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation (JCMC) will celebrate artists who are waving the country's flag high across various artistic disciplines both locally and beyond our borders.

"The youthful, #amalevels tag signifies that NAMA has reached a new level in its stature, pedigree, and reach as the premier arts award in Zimbabwe. The theme will be carried throughout the build-up to the national event which will culminate in a memorable ceremony filled with special tributes to our arts ambassadors and their work," reads part of the statement released to media earlier today.

Meanwhile, as a preamble to the grand ceremony, organisers will host the second Annual NAMA Golf Day on 29 October 2021 at Royal Harare Golf Club.

The event is a platform for artists from all backgrounds to meet and discuss opportunities with business executives in an informal and engaging environment.

The 1st edition of the NAMA Golf Day featured artists such as MisRed, KVG, ExQ, Charlene Mangweni, Nutty O, Lee McHoney, and Anita Jackson. The inaugural NAMA Golf Day was highly subscribed with a field of 104 golfers. The floating trophy was lifted by Francis Muwani who walked away with a full solar kit for his home.

Artists from all backgrounds are encouraged to contact the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe or event managers Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation for registration details.

NAMA Submissions opened on the 1st of September 2021 and will close on the 30th of November 2021. Applicants that published work in the past two years (1 December 2019 - 31 November 2021) are therefore invited to submit their works for consideration.

Anita JacksonCharlene MangweniExQKVGLee McHoneyMisRedNAMANutty O