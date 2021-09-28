Ghana: Nsuaem Community Demands Reactivation of Postal Services

They believed that, if the post office, which had been abandoned for years was rehabilitated, it could serve their Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) needs and also create a 'revolution' in the business environment of Nsuaem.

The Nsuaem Post Office is overgrown with weeds and harbouring reptiles. The exterior looks dirty after years of neglect. The concrete floors also show cracks while the roofing is also warping. The metal gates have also rusted, Ghanaian Times investigations have shown.

A plaque on the wall said the Nsuaem Post Office was inaugurated on Thursday, May 12, 2011 by the Minister of Communications, Haruna Iddrisu.

Making the proposal to Ghanaian Times, the Divisional Chief of Nsuaem, Nana Kwamina Adadie II, recalled that the post office, built about 10 years ago, had been abandoned.

He said, the situation had deteriorated such that somebody had used the yard for gardening and planting vegetables.

Nana Adadie lamented: "Nobody is taking care of the Nsuaem Post Office. It has been abandoned. Occasionally, a caretaker goes into weed the yard. The place needs repairs and repainting to revive services. It should be re-opened urgently because it will be good for the people of Nsuaem."

He told the Ghanaian Times that the Nsuaem community had to trek to Agona Nkwanta, a distance of about 7km, just to make photocopies and access other secretarial services or go to Tarkwa, the municipal capital, also about 35 kilometres, for the same services and described the situation as an 'ordeal.'

In addition, the Nsuaem chief said the community had to travel to Agona Nkwanta to pay their electricity bills or access prepaid services.

Nana Adadie stressed: "We are suffering; indeed, we need the post office back, it should be reactivated to serve the variety of our needs, and our plea to the Ministry of Communication and Digitilsation is that like other post office which is being rehabilitated, Nsuaem must also benefit from such programmes to enliven this area."

Reacting to Nsuaem's request, the Western Regional Head of Ghana Post, Mr Theophilus Tei Ayanou, explained that, all community post offices run as agencies and that, in 2019, the officer at Nsuaem, Youth Employment personnel left post.

Therefore, there was no one to run the place, he said.

According to Mr Ayanou, the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Assembly was to run the place and pay the salaries of the staff but this had not been done.

He supported the idea to re-open the Nsuaem agency with the introduction of prepaid and secretarial services to make the place viable.

CLEMENT ADZEI BOYE, NSUAEM