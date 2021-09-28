Africa: Ghanaian Referee for Algeria, Niger World Cup Qualifier

28 September 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Top Ghanaian referee, Daniel Laryea has been appointed to handle the 2022 World Cup qualifier between Algeria and Niger next month.

Referee Daniel Laryea will be the center man for the match on Friday, October 8, 2021 at theChahid Mustapha Tchaker Stadium in Blida.

He will be assisted by his compatriots, BrobbeyKwasiAcheampong (1st assistant) and Atimaka Paul Kodzo (2nd assistant).

The fourth referee also from Ghana, is Abdul LatifAdaari, while the Match Commissioner is Moroccan, Mr. Kaouchi Jamal.

Daniel Laryea was in charge of the game between Tunisia and Equatorial Guinea early this month

