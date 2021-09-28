Ghana: Retired Oly Players Donate to Sabaan Hammond

28 September 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

RETIRED players of Accra Great Olympics last Wednesday presented an undisclosed amount of money to one of their ailing members, Sabaan Hammond.

Led by Awudu Nelson, the players prayed for Mr Hammond at his residence in Osu and wished him speedy recovery.

Hammond was christened 'Doctor of Football' by Ghanaian football fans which was published by the Times Sports on July 7, 1971.

The 'Football Doctor' was excited about the visit and was grateful for the support from his colleagues.

Those in the photograph include George Alhassan (left), Awudu Nelson, (Hammond, seated left), Joe Amartey and Joe Adjei (right).

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X