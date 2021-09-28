Ghana: Retired Oly Players Donate to Sabaan Hammond

RETIRED players of Accra Great Olympics last Wednesday presented an undisclosed amount of money to one of their ailing members, Sabaan Hammond.

Led by Awudu Nelson, the players prayed for Mr Hammond at his residence in Osu and wished him speedy recovery.

Hammond was christened 'Doctor of Football' by Ghanaian football fans which was published by the Times Sports on July 7, 1971.

The 'Football Doctor' was excited about the visit and was grateful for the support from his colleagues.

Those in the photograph include George Alhassan (left), Awudu Nelson, (Hammond, seated left), Joe Amartey and Joe Adjei (right).