Ghana: Kwame Nuamey Wins Pro-Golf Qualifier

Tafo Golf Club's Alfred Kwame Nuamey returned a total standard scratch score (SSS) of 225 over three days to qualify for the professional ranks.

Nuamey hit the benchmark qualification score of plus nine (+9) over the weekend in the 2021 amateur Pro-golf qualifier tournament held at the Gold Fields Damang Golf Course.

The event attracted 25 scratch golfers across the various golf clubs in the country with a late withdrawal by KwadwoKyei from Royal Golf Club and the failure of Christopher Mbi of Tafo to return after the first dayreducing the number to 23.

Tournament rules spelt out to competitors by Tournament Director for PGA of Ghana, Akwasi Prempeh, indicated that only five golfers with +9 will qualify to the pro level.

That was met by Nuamey whose SSS 225 score granted him entry to the professionals ranks of the sport.

Augustine Manasseh Agbenene from Center of the World Golf Club played 228, three shots short of the requirement.

James Akwaboah who represented Nsuta followed in third position.

Michael Boateng from the Royal Golf Club came fourth with 234.

Mr Michiel Van Der Merwe, General Manager for Damang Gold Fields expressed little surprise only one golfer made the mark because of the tough nature of the Damang Gold Fields course.

Alfred Kwame will later go through six months practical training to become a full member of PGA of Ghana.