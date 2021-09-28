Ghana: Golden Kick Qualify for DOL

Chorkor based Golden Kick Sporting Club emerged champions of the 2020/21 Greater Accra Regional Football Association (GARFA) Division Two League after beating Madina based Mobile Phone People 7-6 on penalties.

Both teams played to a 1-1 stalemate in regulation time at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The victory also hands Kicks the spot to participate in the 2021/22 Ghana Division One League (DOL) which kicks off in November this year.

Golden Kicks started brightly and made incursions andwere awarded a penalty kick which was wasted by Joshua Fuseini whose kick was saved by goalkeeper Rockwell Nartey in the seventh minute.

Mobile Phone People opened the scoring in the 20th minute through Michael Amponsah.

Golden Kick grabbed the equalizer in the 80th minute through substitute Mizak Asante.

Golden Kick won the shootouts 7-6.

Winners Golden Kick were presented with a cash prize of GH¢3,000, a trophy and medals and souvenirs from Kasapreko Ghana and Media 7.