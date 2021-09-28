Ghana: Police Vow to Arrest Tamale Youth Involved in Vandalism

Tamale — The Northern Regional Police command has said it would arrest all persons involved in the destruction of Lamashegu Police Station and offices of the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo).

Commissioner of Police (COP) Timothy Yoosa Bonga, the Regional Police Commander, who issued the caution, when he called on some chiefs of the Tamale metropolis over the attack, on Sunday, vowed that the police would do everything possible to arrest the perpetrators of the crime.

It is recalled that last Saturday, irate youth in the Tamale Metropolis of the region attacked and damaged the Lamashegu police station, chased out the police personnel, smashed door and glasses of the offices and injured the Lamahegu Divisional Commander, Chief Superintendent Afari Yeboah.

The action, according to the youth was against brutalities some police personnel meted out to residents of the metropolis for allegedly stealing electricity power.

However, COP Bonga, at the meeting with the chiefs, said "Every single person who is involved in the destruction of the offices would be arrested and prosecuted".

He said that some criminals in the area wanted to take advantages of the recent incident and cow the police in order to have a field day.

COP Bonga reminded the public that the police have the mandate to protect lives and property as well as maintain law and order.

The Regional Police Commander once again apologised regarding the case in which four police personnel allegedly brutalized some residents of the metropolis, suspected to have engaged in illegal connection of electricity in their homes.

He gave the assurance that those police personnel were under investigation and would be punished if found culpable.

COP Bonga reaffirmed that the police hierarchy would take charge of the medical expenses of the victims, and commended the chiefs for supporting the police in the area.

He warned trouble rousers in the area to desist from unlawful acts, adding that the police would not spare people who would attempt to take the law into their hands.

The Regional Minister Alhaji Shani Alhassan Shaibu condemned the action of the youth, and said his out was working with the police to ensure the police who allegedly brutalized the residents were made to face the law.

He advised the youth of the area to allow the law to take it course.