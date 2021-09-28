Ghana: Ejura Committee Report - Kaaka, One Other Bereaved Families to Be Compensated... . 3 Other Injured Persons to Benefit

The three-member ministerial committee that investigated the disturbances at Ejura in the Ashanti Region has recommended adequate compensation for the families of the two deceased persons, namely Abdul Nasir Yusif and Murtala Suraj Mohammed.

It said, adequate compensation should also be paid to the other injured persons, namely Lousi Ayikpa (20 years), Awal Misbau (16) and Nasif Nuhu (30).

The 55 page report, cited by the Ghanaian Times yesterday, among other things, recommended the immediate transfer of the District Police Commander of Ejura, DSP Philip Kojo Hammond, for his incompetence in handling the situation and for the fact that, his relationship with the community seems to have been damaged beyond repairs.

It also recommended the removal of Ejura-Sekyedumasi Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Mohammed Salisu Bamba, since his continuous presence as MCE would exacerbate the already tense security situation in Ejura.

The committee recommended to the Military Establishment, to review the actions of the Sections on the ground, led by Lieutenant Martin Opoku Adusei, for inappropriate use of force, and apply appropriate actions.

It findings reveals that, the death of Mohammed Ibrahim (a.k.a Kaaka), served as a catalyst that triggered the disturbance which took place in Ejura, on June28th and 29 2021, which led to the death of two persons and injuries of four others.

It said, the authenticity of videos and audio presented to committee by Abeewakas was highly in doubt, as the videos only surface after the death of Kaaka.

"In relation to the response of the Military personnel on June 29, we note from evidence that, immediately the personnel touched down,they started firing warning shots, contrary to the evidence of the Central Command which was to the effect that, they gave a verbal warning which was ignored before the warning shots begun.

The testimony of the Commander of the Section (10 men) that went to Ejura, on June 29, belie the testimony of the Central Command," the report said.

The report revealed that, the examination of some of the videos evidence, tendered by Erastus Asare Donkor, show clearly some of the youth were throwing stones and otherimplements towards the direction of the military men.

"The Committee do not consider these acts of the youth an extreme provocation that required the firing of live ammunition into the crowd" the report revealed.

The President, Nana Akufo-Addo, earlier in July 2021, directed the Interior Ministry to conduct a public inquiry, following the killing of two persons and injuries to four others, by soldiers during a protest against the killing of a social activist, Ibrahim Muhammed, popularly known as Kaaka Macho.

Kaaka died on Monday, June 28, 2021, after he was attacked by unknown assailants while returning home from an event he attended in the area.

Earlier reports suggested that Kaaka was killed because of his social activism, which some persons felt was making the government unpopular, but police reports suggest otherwise after three people including his brother were arrested and put before the court over the killing.

The Interior Ministry subsequently constituted a three-member committee chaired by Justice George Kingsley Koomson to probe the issue and make recommendations.