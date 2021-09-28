Ghana: 4 Assemblies Give Unanimous Approval to Nominee

Accra — Assembly Members of three Municipal Assemblies in Accra yesterday unanimously approved the nominations of their Municipal Chief Executives (MCEs).

At the Ayawaso Central Municipal Assembly, all 17 Assembly Members voted 'Yes' to confirm the nomination of Alhaji Mohammed Quaye, while all 16 Assembly Members of Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly similarly approved James Samuel Nii Adjei Tawiah as MCE.

The story was not different at Ablekuma West Municipal Assembly where all 16 also voted in approval of George Cyril Bray as MCE.

The exercises were conducted by Municipal Officers of the Electoral Commission (EC).

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey as well as other officials of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) were on hand to support the smooth running of the exercise.

The exercise was in line with Article 243 (1) of the 1992 Constitution and Section 20(1) of the Local Governance Act 2016, (Act 936) which stipulates that all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives were appointed by the President and approved by not less than two-thirds majority of Assembly Members.

In separate addresses, the Regional Minister asked the MCEs to work assiduously to rid the jurisdiction of indiscipline.

He said the mandate of the Assemblies was to ensure that residents had access to much-needed services to enhance development.

Mr Quartey, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) of Ayawaso Central Constituency, further urged the MCEs to act urgently in confronting the many challenges in their respective jurisdictions.

"My advice to you is to hit the ground running and work by ensuring that the people get what they want.

Put your men on the ground and work and deal with indiscipline that is gradually engulfing the region," he added.

The Regional Minister charged the MCEs to eschew politics in workings of the Assembly and remain focused on the work to do to promote development.

To ensure similar results in all the Assemblies and promote collaboration, he urged all MPs to support the exercise.

Zanetor Rawlings, MP of Korle Klottey Constituency advised the MCEs to be apolitical in the distribution of resources to Assembly Members.

Rather, she highlighted the importance of closer collaboration between the Assembly and Members saying that "collaboration is the only way to achieve the success we all crave for."

Mr Quaye was thankful to the President for the opportunity and pledged to work with all members of the Assembly to bring development to the municipality.

To achieve this, he noted that he would introduce reforms to improve revenue mobilisation and ensure transparency and accountability in the execution of plans to resolve challenges impeding the growth of the Municipality.

"I ask for co-operation from all of you. The task ahead is all inclusive and we can't leave anyone out.

I also humbly appeal to you to draw my attention to any issue that will advance the course of the municipality," Mr Quaye added.

On his part, Mr Tawiah noted of the Assembly's commitment to undertake various developmental projects including the Osu fish market, Odawna market, among others.

Mr Bray called for support of the Assembly Members in efforts to drive development in the area.

Similarly, the Manton District Assembly in the Northern Region in a unanimous vote, yesterday endorsed Mr Abdulai Murtada as the District Chief Executive (DCE).

All the 26 assembly members for the Manton assembly voted in the nominee favour.

Mr Murtada is the first nominee in the northern region to have secured 100 per cent endorsement from the assembly members.

The election was supervised by the Northern Regional directorate of Electoral Commission yesterday.

Mr Murtada who was overwhelmed of his endorsement commended the assembly members of the area for the confidence reposed in him.

He also thanked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for given him the opportunity to serve his people.

The nominee pledged to work closely with all the stakeholders in the district to accelerate development of the area.

The Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji ShaniAlhassanShaibu, commended the assembly members for commitment to push the development of area forward.

He urged other assemblies in the region to emulate the example of Manton