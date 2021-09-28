Ghana: DCE Charges Staff to Work Hard for More Revenue

The Shai Osudoku District Chief Executive (DCE), Daniel Akuffo has urged revenue generating units of the assembly to adopt the highest professional standards in the discharge of their duties in order to generate more revenue.

He said the only way the assembly could generate enough revenue to undertake the numerous development projects earmarked for the area was to work with a high sense of professionalism.

Mr Akuffo made these remarks when he handed over a refurbished audit, finance-audit and works offices to the units at a brief ceremony on Friday at Dodowa.

"The facility is renovated from the internally generated funds you tirelessly worked for that is why I am asking you again to exhibit that same zeal or even more in order to get in excess so that projects on the drawing board would be initiated and completed," he said.

He assured of the assembly's support to create an enabling environment to enable them to discharge their duties without hindrance and urged the unit heads to adopt strict maintenance culture to ensure its longevity.

The District Finance officer Michael Nana Ato, commended the DCE for helping give the unit a good image.

"Indeed we are happy to have the best edifice at the assembly and would do our best to generate more revenue to fund other projects," she assured.

The Chief of Dodowa Numesi, Nene Akwasi Agyeman Okukrubour I who chaired the function commended the assembly for giving the area a face lift considering the numerous developments that have been undertaken by the government.

He urged officials of the assembly to work harder and generate enough revenue to accomplish all what have been planned for.

From: LAWRENCE VOMAFA- AKPALU DODOWA