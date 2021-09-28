Zimbabwe/Ghana: Partey, Kudus, Duncan Return to Black Stars... in Milo's First Provisional Squad for Zimbabwe Double-Header

Ghana Coach MilovanRajevac has named a 32-man provisional squad for October's FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers against Zimbabwe.

The man who was unveiled as Ghana Coach on Friday is preparing for a double-header against the Warriors of Zimbabwe next month.

The list includes Swindon Town FC goalkeeper JojoWallocott - a 26 year old shot stopper who has been given his first international call up.

Asante Kotoko youngster Danlad Ibrahim makes a return to the squad while Arsenal stalwart Thomas Partey who missed the games against Ethiopia and South Africa returns after recovering from an ankle injury that kept him out of action for the opening stages of the new season. Another returnee is Ajax Amsterdam star Mohammed Kudus.

Fiorentina ace Joseph Alfred Duncan will have the chance to make an impression having missed out on a call up for almost a year for varied reasons. Turkey based forward Benjamin Tetteh who plays for YeniMalatyaspor has also been handed a call up by the Serbian tactician.

The Black Stars will take on the Warriors on Saturday, October 12 at the Cape Coast Stadium before traveling to Harare three days later for the reverse fixture.

Ghana's Provisional squad

Goalkeepers

Lawrence Ati- Zigi (FC St. Gallen), Richard Atta (Hearts of Oak), Ibrahim Danlad, (Asante Kotoko), JojoWallocott (Swindon Town).

Defenders: Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC), Andrew Yiadom (Reading FC), Ismail Ganiyu (Asante Kotoko), Gideon Mensah (Bordeaux), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading FC), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg).

Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Baba Idrissu (Real Mallorca), Alfred Duncan (Fiorentina), Emmanuel Lomotey (Amiens), Mubarak Wakaso, (Shenzhen FC), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), MajeedAshimeru (RSC Anderlecht), Kofi Kyere (St. Pauli), Abdul FatawuIssahaku (Steadfast FC).

Forwards: Andre Ayew (Al Sadd SC), KamaldeenSuleymana (Rennes), Tariq Fosu-Henry (Brentford FC), Joel Fameyeh (Orenburg), Yaw Yeboah (WisłaKraków), Samuel Owusu (Al-Fayha FC), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Caleb Ekuban (Genoa), Emmanuel Gyasi (Spezia), Benjamin Tetteh (YeniMalatyaspor).