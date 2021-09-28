Ghana: Eschew Tribalism, Unite for Common Good--Rev. Agbeko

The Moderator of the General Assembly of the Evangelical Presbyterian (EP) Church Ghana, Rt Rev. Bliss Divine Kofi Agbeko (Rtd), has called on churches to eschew all forms of tribalism but encourage unity among members for the development of the church.

Delivering a sermon at the 25th anniversary celebration of the Kekele Congregation of the EP Church at Community 11 in Tema on Sunday, Rt Rev. Agbeko said, the emerging threats of tribalism in churches was not healthy.

"In recent times, we have noticed all forms of tribalism and ethnocentrism among leadership and church members which does not auger well as far as fellowship is concerned," he stated.

"We must do everything possible to avoid the canker and help win more souls for Christ," he added.

"We are one in Christ and the church must be seen in that manner. We must grow beyond ethnic and tribal boundaries, be united and ensure oneness at all times,

Stressing that it was important to be kind, generous and open up to each other to ensure everyone felt loved and accepted to the benefit of Christiandom.

"Caring for each other defines fellowship and churches must endeavour to meet specific needs of membership accordingly," he stressed.

Leadership of churches he said must watch out for people with specific needs and attend to them in order to bring them closer to Christ.

"Learn to pray for each other. Where there is suffering, make life easier and better for members while trusting in the ability of the Lord," he stated.

"Look out for struggling members and assist them. Become more family-based church and care for all," he said.

The occasion was also used to mark the elevation of the Kekele Congregation to a parish status.

In that regard, Rt Rev. Agbeko congratulated the church on their anniversary and elevation and urged leadership to look out for founding members and assist them in various ways possible.

On his part, Parish Pastor, Rev. Emmanuel Antwi-Tumfuor said, with their new status, they would put in place measures to develop as a church and assist members.

"We will re-strategise for growth, focus on evangelism and work on improving the lives of members," he stated.

He urged church members to remain united as they worked towards grooming and shaping the moral fibre of the youth to become responsible citizens.