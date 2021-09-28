Zimbabwe: Two More Zimbabweans Escape From South Africa Prison

28 September 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Thupeyo Muleya

Two more Zimbabweans are on the run after escaping from police holding cells in the Mahwelereng in South Africa's Limpopo province on Sunday evening.

Stanley Chiteya (38) and Dexter Tinashe are accused of conniving to break from prison with Mohammed Nassir (29), a Bangladesh national arrested for a murder that occurred in January and a local Joseph Hlongwane (37).

Chiteya and Tinashe were arrested for a business robbery which occurred in November 2020.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said a manhunt for the four men was underway.

"Police were allegedly alerted by other inmates about the escape and immediately launched a manhunt," he said.

"Investigations into the circumstances of the escape have already commenced.

The suspects were arrested for serious and violent crimes and as a result, community members are advised not to attempt to arrest them. If they have information about any of their whereabouts they must instead, contact the police," said Bri Mojapelo.

Recently, three other Zimbabweans escaped from another prison in Limpopo province along with two local men.

They were arrested two days later after hijacking a truck in Polokwane.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X