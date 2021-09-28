Zimbabwe: Two More Zimbabweans Escape From South Africa Prison

Two more Zimbabweans are on the run after escaping from police holding cells in the Mahwelereng in South Africa's Limpopo province on Sunday evening.

Stanley Chiteya (38) and Dexter Tinashe are accused of conniving to break from prison with Mohammed Nassir (29), a Bangladesh national arrested for a murder that occurred in January and a local Joseph Hlongwane (37).

Chiteya and Tinashe were arrested for a business robbery which occurred in November 2020.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said a manhunt for the four men was underway.

"Police were allegedly alerted by other inmates about the escape and immediately launched a manhunt," he said.

"Investigations into the circumstances of the escape have already commenced.

The suspects were arrested for serious and violent crimes and as a result, community members are advised not to attempt to arrest them. If they have information about any of their whereabouts they must instead, contact the police," said Bri Mojapelo.

Recently, three other Zimbabweans escaped from another prison in Limpopo province along with two local men.

They were arrested two days later after hijacking a truck in Polokwane.