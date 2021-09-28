Nigeria: How Retired Air Vice Marshall Was Abducted in Lagos

Gunmen have kidnapped a former Chief of Logistics, Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Sikiru Oladimeji Smith.

Daily Trust reports that Smith was kidnapped on his farm on Monday evening.

This is coming 24 hours after the kidnap of a man identified as Kingsley Ogbuagu around Catholic Church of the Visitation, Festac Town in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area (LGA) of Lagos.

According to an SOS voice note sent out by his driver, Corporal Odiji, Smith was kidnapped by masked gunmen.

He said he was taken to a boat which rode towards Ikorodu axis.

In the one minute and four seconds audio, the Corporal said: "Good evening house. Please, this is an emergency. I am Corporal Odiji, attached to AVM Smith. Oga was just moved from the site we were working. Some gunmen wearing mask just came, pulled him out of the site.

"They shot everywhere and took him away. I was nearby where he asked me to fix his vehicle. I am his driver. As I was coming back, I saw them where they went on a boat through the water. I was not armed. So, I ran to the site and found Oga's glasses and where he struggled with them before they took him off.

"Please, somebody should pass the message. They went from Blenco area in Ajah and rode towards Ikorodu area on the water."

The state police command is yet to confirm the incident as the spokesman, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu promised to find out and get back to our correspondent.