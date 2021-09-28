Kenya: Media Stakeholders Commit to Revised Election Reporting Guidelines

Nairobi — Media Council of Kenya on Tuesday launched revised Election Reporting Guidelines with a firm commitment from stakeholders.

The guidelines are meant to ensure that media provides unbiased, fair and balanced coverage of elections ensuring that the campaign debate, the election itself and the issues around it are covered professionally and in depth.

The revised guidelines were adopted after stakeholders have amended a provision restraining media houses from announcing election results before certification by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Speaking from Kisumu on Tuesday during the launch of the new guidelines, Media Council CEO David Omwoyo said the reviewed guidelines will serve as a self regulating tool for the media during the 2022 General Election.

Omwoyo urged journalists to adhere to stipulated election reporting guidelines and uphold professionalism.

Representatives from political parties and IEBC also participated in the meeting.

Community and vernacular media outlets were implored to ensure that their platforms are not used to spread hate speech and incitement of one community or candidate against the other.

During political debates, media houses will be required to accord all candidates an opportunity to participate, while promoting fairness, equity and access to diverse audiences.

The council also noted that the media has a role in debunking fake news which have become a norm in this era.

The new guidelines that will be applied to ensure the forthcoming general elections are free, fair and peaceful, were considered by a technical committee comprising of representatives from media houses, renowned editors, independent practitioners and media professional bodies.