Uganda: Amolatar School Needs Over Shs100 Million to Relocate

The administration of Aninolal Primary School, Namasale Sub-county in Amolatar District, is seeking more than Shs100 million to relocate the facility after floods destroyed many of their structures.

Since 2019, Aninolal Primary School has been affected by floods triggered by the rising water levels on Lake Kyoga.

The school was established in 1980 by Church of Uganda and has about 529 pupils and 10 teachers.

Speaking to Daily Monitor last Thursday, Mr Godfrey Ogwang, the school head teacher, said: "We had eight classrooms, all of which have been affected by floods. They are now dilapidated."

Mr Ogwang added that all 10 stances of their pit-latrines are flooded and are about to collapse.

"As I talk now, the community is planning to relocate the school to another piece of land nearby. One of the pieces of land that they want to relocate the school on is about four acres," he said.

He further said they are also planning to purchase another nearby seven acres piece of land but they lack enough money. Each acre of land is valued at Shs5 million.

"We are planning to raise about Shs100 million to help us begin to relocate our structures and do a number of things," Mr Ogwang added.

He, however, doubted that the school would reopen in January next year.

Last week, President Museveni allowed schools to reopen in January as government relaxed measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

"I got scared when he (the President) talked of the schools reopening in January. I wondered where I would take the 529 learners. If we could get some money by October, I know within two months, we could erect at least some two buildings that can help our learners," Mr Ogwang said.

He added: "We shall welcome any money that will be brought to us. We call on government to come to our rescue."

Mr Richard Ocolo, the chairperson of Aninolala school management committee, said they have started mobilising the community to contribute money to relocate the school.

Mr Godfrey Ayena, the Namasale Town Council chairperson, said more than 3,600 people in the area have been affected by floods.

Dr Agnes Atim Apea, the Amolatar Woman MP, has described the situation as "dire" and warned that if government fails to intervene, many schools, including Aninolal, might not reopen in January.

"Government needs to come in and fix some of these challenges that we have," Dr Atim said, adding that Aninolal Primary School cannot be renovated.

"The only thing that we need to see now is government coming in, buying another land and relocating the school," Dr Atim said.

Floods

In 2019, Amolatar started experiencing flash floods caused by the rising water levels on Lake Kyoga, which has affected 6,217 households.

At least five sub-counties in the district have been severely affected. They include Awelo, Etam, Arwotcek, Agwingiri and Akwon.

Ms Juliet Ayo Okwir, the district disaster preparedness committee chairperson, said all the affected households are in need of shelter and food in relation to the support the district has received as five rounds of support from the office of the Prime Minister.

The Amolatar disaster committee chairperson further said since 2019, the district has received 1,700 tarpaulins.