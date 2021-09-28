Tunisia: Machrou Tounès Entrusts Fadhel Mahfoudh With Establishing Contacts to Set Up Mechanism to Overcome Crisis

Tunis/Tunisia — Machrou Tounès decided to entrust Mohamed Fadhel Mahfoudh, a member of the movement's executive committee, with establishing the necessary contacts to contribute to the setting up of a national political mechanism to devise a programme that would help the country come out of the exceptional situation it is living through as soon as possible, and to defend freedoms, the rule of law and democracy.

In a statement issued Tuesday after the meeting of its political bureau, the movement calls for this mechanism to bring together national organizations, the Tunisian General Union of Labour at their head, affirming the rejection of a return to the pre-July 25.

Machrou Tounès calls for all national forces that support this approach to rally to protect the country against the risks of strong political polarisation that only worsens the crisis and facilitates foreign intervention in a very difficult economic and social context, requiring swift and efficient action.