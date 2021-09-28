Zimbabwe/Ghana: Thomas Partey in Ghana Squad to Face Warriors

GHANA international and Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been included in the 32-man Black Stars squad announced by coach Milovan Rajevach ahead of next month's 2022 FIFA World Cup football qualifiers against Zimbabwe.

The Gunners star made his first appearance of the season as a substitute in Arsenal's match against Norwich City two weeks ago. But he has fully recovered and was part of the team that turned the hands of time with an emphatic performance against Tottenham on Sunday.

The Warriors coach Norman Mapeza is set to announce his provisional squad today.

But the Black Stars coach Rajevach, who was unveiled last week, has not wasted any time and has recalled Partey, Fiorentina midfielder Joseph Alfred Duncan and Ajax Amsterdam attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus into his squad.

The trio missed this month's qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa.

According to a Ghanaian website "Asante Kotoko youngster Danlad Ibrahim makes a return to the squad while Arsenal stalwart Thomas Partey, who missed the games against Ethiopia and South Africa, returns after recovering from an ankle injury that kept him out of action for the opening stages of the new season."

"Another returnee is Ajax Amsterdam star Kudus. Fiorentina ace Duncan will have the chance to make an impression this time having missed out on a call-up for almost a year for varied reasons. Turkey-based forward Benjamin Tetteh who plays for Yeni Malatyaspor has also been handed a call up by the Serbian tactician. Swindon Town FC goalkeeper Jojo Wallocott - a 26-year-old shot-stopper - has been given his first international call up," wrote the website.

The Black Stars host Zimbabwe at the Cape Coast stadium on October 9, before they travel three days later to Harare for the reverse tie.

Ghana are second in Group G with 3 points while Zimbabwe anchor with a point. South Africa are leading with 4 points and Ethiopia have 3 points.

Both Black Stars and Zimbabwe will have new coaches in the upcoming fixtures after they parted ways with their mentors.

Ghana's provisional squad

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati- Zigi (FC St. Gallen), Richard Atta (Hearts of Oak), Ibrahim Danlad, (Asante Kotoko), Jojo Wallocott (Swindon Town)

Defenders: Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC), Andrew Yiadom (Reading FC), Ismail Ganiyu (Asante Kotoko), Gideon Mensah (Bordeaux), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading FC), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg)

Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Baba Idrissu (Real Mallorca), Alfred Duncan (Fiorentina), Emmanuel Lomotey (Amiens), Mubarak Wakaso, (Shenzhen FC), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Majeed Ashimeru (RSC Anderlecht), Kofi Kyere (St. Pauli), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Steadfast FC).

Forwards: Andre Ayew (Al Sadd SC), Kamaldeen Suleymana (Rennes), Tariq Fosu-Henry (Brentford FC), Joel Fameyeh (Orenburg), Yaw Yeboah (Wisla Kraków), Samuel Owusu (Al-Fayha FC), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Caleb Ekuban (Genoa), Emmanuel Gyasi (Spezia), Benjamin Tetteh (Yeni Malatyaspor).