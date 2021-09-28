Liberia: Woman Discovered Dead, Half Naked With Bruises in Caldwell, Samukai Town

A woman believed to be in her early 40s was discovered dead on the early Monday morning of September 27, around her residence with bruises all over her body.

Madam Oretha Zyne's lifeless body was discovered lying on the train track in Caldwell, Samukai Town Community stripped half naked with bruises all over her neck.

Residence believed she must have been sexually assaulted before being murdered.

This is the second lifeless body of a woman being discovered in less than two weeks. On Tuesday, September 14, the lifeless body of a woman was discovered on a beach in 17th Street in Sinkor. The unidentified woman attackers are still at large.

In the case of victim Oretha, according to eyewitnesses she was a friendly member of Samukai Town, a community in Caldwell.

" My mother cooked for us on Sunday and went to Cash, an entertainment center near us but in a community called "Sand Beach". We are six children. Our mom sent two of our sisters in the interior (villages) to our father and four of us left with her in Monrovia to go to school.." the daughter of the deceased Ruth Zyna narrated.

The deceased daughter furthered explained that her mother was not having any problem with people rather a friendly person that everyone loves and she work for their aunty in Barnersville where she gets money to take care of them as a single mother.

Also speaking, the sister of the victim explained that her sister does not stay out late, adding that she goes to work from Monday to Saturday.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

" My sister works with our aunty in Barnersville. She goes to work Monday and remains till Saturday and comes back for the weekend and goes on Monday. But how this happened, I can tell", Madam Janet Gokpan explained.

Madam Gokpan narrated that she was home when a little girl told her that a lady's body was found lying on the train track, adding that to her surprise when she came to look at the body, it was her sister.

She said they are calling on the government of Liberia to investigate the issue and make sure that justice is served because her sister at no time offended anybody, adding that she was a woman of peace.

Also speaking a resident of the community, Roosevelt P. Sakor explained that this was the first time such a case of murder was being reported in their community even though it has happened in Caldwell before.

However, he bemoaned the current rate of death in the country saying, it is worrisome and the government of Liberia has to ensure that there is safety and protection for all its citizens across the country.

" Should we die first before they care for us? This is very bad for our country. When you get up all you hear is negative news about death, kidnapped, and Ritualistic killing. We are living in total fear in this country. This lady that is dead is a very simple person that respects everyone in this Community", Mr. Sakor noted.