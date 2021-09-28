Liberia: PYJ Campaigns in Nimba

Nimba County — Senator Prince Yormie Johnson affectionately called PYJ, also the political leader of his Movement for Democracy and Reconciliation (MDR) party begins a campaign here, seeking a second term for President George Manneh Weah and asking his kinsmen in Nimba County to give him a third term in the Senate.

Sen. Johnson gave support to Mr. Weah during the runoff presidential election in 2017.

According to him, his decision to seek a third term is based on support and development executed in his native Nimba County, including education and other activities since he was first elected in 2005.

Receiving a third term from the people of Nimba would automatically make him the longest-serving senator with 27 years on Capitol Hill.

At a recent appreciation program in Ganta, Nimba County Se. PYJ called on his supporters to re-elect him and President Weah, who is seeking a second term in 2023.

He describes Mr. Weah as a good leader, pointing to

road construction, free education up to university and tertiary levels, among others as achievements for which the President should get a second term.

He calls on Nimbaians to give President George Weah an additional six years to enable him to achieve his developmental goals.

However, political observers say the notorious warlord turned politician has no alternative but to uphold support for President Weah, who is very reluctant to welcome calls for the establishment of a war and economic crimes court here. Liberia's Truth and Reconciliation Commission has recommended prosecution for war actors, including Sen. PYJ who committed crimes against humanity during the Liberian Civil War, but the Senate instead has recommended the establishment of a transitional justice commission.