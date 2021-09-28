Namibia: Nam Opens First Explosives Material Factory At Walvis

NAMIBIA'S first ammonium nitrate factory, which will significantly decrease the country's dependence on imports, opened at Walvis Bay on Friday.

Ammonium nitrite is a key ingredient of explosives used for mining, quarrying and construction. The new N$40 million Orica plant near Rooikop, about 10km east of the harbour town, is expected to produce about 16 000 tonnes of the material every year, said Orica's Pontsho Maja.

Production has already started, said Maja, who told The Namibian that contracts with large mining clients are already in the process of being concluded. This will result in the supply of the first locally manufactured consignments of ammonium nitrate emulsion.

According to Maja, strict local and international conditions pertaining to safety and environmental impact were met as part of the issuing of various permits. He says the plant is one of the most technologically advanced plants run by Orica across Africa.

Orica are specialists in their field, with several plants across the continent.

"Namibia's mining industry and policy framework is very good and we are very confident and optimistic to be part of the growth and success of this industry," Maja said during the official opening.

The Rooikop plant is situated on the premises of Native Storage Facility for dangerous goods. The ammonium nitrate plant is situated 800 metres away from the storage facility.

Native Storage got the nod from the Walvis Bay Municipal Council to establish its facility near Rooikop about five years ago, after the town's residents opposed initial plans to use a former naval communications bunker much closer to Walvis Bay.

Once approval for the land was given, the company started negotiations with Orica to establish a plant at Walvis Bay in order to meet the needs of a fast-growing local market.

Plant superintendent Zak Kotze said not only does the factory significantly decrease Namibia's dependence on South Africa for ammonium nitrate imports, but at the same time it significantly decreases costs and the safety risk of transporting the product to various mines in Namibia.

According to Kotze, some mines do on-site manufacturing of ammonium nitrate for their own needs, but the Orica plant will supplement the demand, while also catering for other clients who require the material but have been dependent on imports.

"The plant has met all safety standards, and there is a very strict safety check process from the start of manufacturing to the delivery and use of the product," he said. "Those involved are highly qualified and we also believe in the training and upskilling of those who join our team."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Namibian Police inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga, who officiated at the opening of the plant, said this was an example of local value addition.

"We don't even manufacture toothpicks or matches in our country. But we export our rich resources for value addition elsewhere, which is then sold back to us. This must not happen. This new manufacturer proves that we can do it," he said.

Being in Erongo, which is Namibia's 'uranium province' with its several world class uranium mines, Ndeitunga touched on the possibility of using locally mined uranium for a nuclear power plant.

"When we talk like this, some people get uneasy, they think we are talking about bombs. We are not interested in bombs, we are a peaceful country. Such a plant will greatly benefit our vision for industrialisation and less dependence on imports," he said.