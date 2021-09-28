Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Is a Defender of Free Speech - - Eugene Arhin

Ghana's Presidency has denied allegations that President Akufo-Addo as part of his trip to New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly meeting, visited the offices of Facebook requesting it to institute measures to curtail free speech on its platform.

Some critics of the President had taken to social media, accusing him of requesting Facebook to introduce some measures that will prevent antagonistic posts, comments and images against the government on the platform.

But the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, addressing the Presidential Press Corps at the Jubilee House on Monday, described the accusation as "pure propaganda" which should be regarded with the utmost contempt.

"The President never went to Facebook offices. He has never engaged anybody to try and stifle dissenting views or stifle free speech... the accusation should be treated with the contempt it deserves", Mr Arhin said.

He said the President, who has been a defender of free speech all his life -- led the repeal of the criminal law and ensured the passage of the Right of Information Bill into law -- would be the last to curtail free speech.

The Director of Communications said President Akufo-Addo "is extremely tolerant to dissenting views and nothing in his make-up or DNA suggest that he would do anything to curtail free speech."

Mr Arhin said the President while in the US had fruitful engagements with the US Vice President, the WTO Boss, the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley, who commended Ghanaian nurses for their handwork and requested for additional nurses, doctors and other healthcare professionals.

Responding to a question whether the government had any plans to purchase a bigger aircraft for presidential travels, Mr Arhin said the "the government is already in the process of acquiring a bigger jet."

He explained that when Former President Kufour left office in 2008, his government had made provisions to procure two jets -- a bigger jet for the Ghana Air Force and the current 18 seater Presidential jet -- but strangely the arrangement for the bigger aircraft was abrogated by the Mills administration.

The provision for the bigger aircraft, he explained, would have enabled the President and his delegation, including the media board same for state travels.

The issue of the cost of the President's travels had come up for discussion lately with Member of Parliament for North-Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa claiming that the President had been flying on luxurious jets for his official travels, an allegation the Director of communications described as falsehood.