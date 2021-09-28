Somalia: PM Roble Meets Gen Muhoozi in Mogadishu

Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble on Monday met with Uganda's Land Forces Commander, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba in Mogadishu.

According to government spokesman Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu, the prime minister discussed with Gen Muhoozi the African Union forces' operations and regional security.

"discussed the security and the African Union Mission in Somalia in which Uganda is one of the leading countries." Ibrahim said Roble "thanks the UPDF for supporting Somalia."

The meeting at Roble's office was also attended by the Contingent Commander of the UPDF troops deployed in Somalia, Maj Gen Don Nabasa and the Deputy Ambassador of Uganda to Somalia, Maj Gen Nathan Mugisha. Both Generals - Nabasa and Muhoozi previously commanded Uganda's Special Forces which were part of the forces who routed out Al-Shabaab in Mogadishu, paving way for the pacification of the capital, its suburbs and neighbouring towns and villages.

Uganda was the first country to send peacekeeping troops to Somalia.